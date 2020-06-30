Sushmita Sen Posts About Being The One To Be "mothered" While Raising Her Daughter Renee

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture from the time her daughter Renee was still a kid. In the picture posted, the mother-daughter duo can be seen spending some quality time as they learn and play together. In the long note put up by the much-loved actor, she has mentioned that she has been mothered all along.

Sushmita Sen’s throwback memory

Sushmita Sen has lately been keeping her fans and followers engaged by posting pictures and videos of a different kind. The actor has also been receiving a lot of love for her comeback web series, Aarya, as people are loving her performance in it. Sushmita Sen recently presented her followers with a throwback picture from the time her daughter was still a child and learning about various elements of life. In the picture posted, the actor can be seen sitting on the floor with other kids and having a fun play date with them.

She can also be seen pointing towards the camera and asking the kids to look at it and smile. Sushmita Sen has spoken about her experience with motherhood and how she has herself grown with the kids, in the caption for the post. She can be seen recollecting how she was 26 years old and her daughter was 2 years old when the picture was taken. She is of the belief that she has always been the actual child amongst the duo. She has also realised that she was the one who has been mothered all along this journey. At the end of the caption, Sushmita Sen has mentioned how precious these memories are, while also expressing the love that she has. Have a look at the post from Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here.

Previously, Sushmita Sen had posted about the love and support that she has received from her fans all along her journey. She had posted a picture of a minimalistic love letter that she received while speaking about how much significance these fan letters hold in her life. She had also written in the caption that she has read every appreciation letter that has ever been written to her by her fans. Have a look at the picture of the letter with the details here.

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

