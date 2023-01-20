Sushmita Sen Reacts To Harnaaz Sandhu's 'beautiful' Dress Tribute At Miss Universe Pageant

Sushmita Sen on Friday shared a heartfelt video thanking Harnaaz Sandhu for the "beautiful tribute" she gave her at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. Harnaaz wore a stunning black gown at the pageant, with the faces of former Miss Universe winners from India -- Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, on it. Harnaaz walked as the reigning Miss Universe on the ramp for the last time before she finally passed on the crown and title to the winner, R'Bonney Gabriel.

For her ‘final walk’, the 22-year-old wore a dress which was adorned with pictures of the two Bollywood actresses from when they won their respective Miss Universe crowns.

Sushmita Sen, who was the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, expressed her gratitude to Harnaaz in a video and sent love to her virtually. However, she mentioned that she would 'want to thank her in person'.

The video was shared by the official handle of Pageant Aesthetics where Sushmita can be heard saying, "Yes, I saw Harnaaz's gown, and I think this is a beautiful tribute and I'm waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it. But she carried with her on such an important walk and moment."

“The legacy of her country and to see Lara and me there with her was like yes. So Harnaaz, if you are watching the tightest hug awaits you in person my darling. You made us proud. You continue to make us proud. Thank you for that," she added.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s ‘final walk’ dress

Harnaaz donned a black ball gown with a plunging neckline. It had a huge bow at the back and a full floor-sweeping skirt. Designed by Saisha Shinde, the images of Sushmita and Lara were placed with sheer detail on the skirt.

Harnaaz also shared the pictures of her sartorial tribute to Sushmita and Lara on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption: “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my final walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn’t thank Saisha Shinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true!"

She added, "A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and INDIA in [heart emoticon]."

Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu’s sartorial tribute

Reacting to the tribute, former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who won the title in 2000, commented, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!” Good luck for all that’s yet to come!”

Lara earlier also took to her Instagram story and wished Harnaaz the best for her journey ahead. Sharing the picture of the gown, Lara wrote, "Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she's going to blaze her own individual, glorious path."

Over 80 countries participated in Miss Universe 2022. Divita Rai, a 25-year-old architect, and model represented India. She made it to the top 16. Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel (23) and Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez (25) became the first and second runner up, respectively.

