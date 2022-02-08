Sushmita Sen Reacts To Her Niece Ziana Enjoying 'Bua’s Song' 'Chunari Chunari'; Watch

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law and television actor Charu Asopa has shared an adorable video of her little munchkin. On the day when Charu and her husband Rajeev welcomed their daughter, excited Sushmita even penned a sweet lengthy post to welcome the baby into their family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu Asopa shared a video in which her daughter Ziana could be seen enjoying the beats of Sushmita Sen's song, Chunari Chunari. In the clip, Ziana is seen giving some adorable reactions to the video song which is being played on Television. She captioned the post, "Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song…. 👶💃❤️ @sushmitasen47".

Sushmita Sen misses her niece

Reacting to it, Aarya 2 actor Sushmita Sen dropped a sweet comment in the comment section, stating that she is missing her niece. Sen wrote, "Awwwwwwww😍😄❤️ Bua ki jaan jo hai 😉💋💃🏻🎶 ok bigggggg missing happening!!!". Not only this, the post witnessed several reactions from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "She is so cute and adorable ❤️❤️❤️😍lots of love and hugs baby. God bless you always 🙏", another one wrote, "Awwwwe, mashallah ❤️ lots of love to little angel💖. God bless her." Some of the comments included, "She looks like her papa ❤️", "Awwwwdorable..! How adorable is zaina..:):)..kis pe gayi hai..😍", and many even dropped hearts.

Earlier, Sushmita penned a sweet lengthy post on Instagram to welcome the baby into their family. Her post read, "#answeredprayers ❤️😍🙏 Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! 😁❤️💃🏻🤗 Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!!🥰😀💋 I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING 🙏😁🥰 #sooooooohapppyyyyyy". Sushmita thanked the doctor as she wrote, "Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!!🥰🤗❤️ CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed 😇😁💃🏻❤️".

A brief on Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. She plays the role of a 'working woman', amid the twists and turns associated with her equation with the drug mafia, which she had joined following the death of her husband. The series, created by Ram Madhvani, had released on December 10, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47/asopacharu