Sushmita Sen Says ‘life Is An Insight Job’ As She Shares A Black And White Picture; See

Pictures of Sushmita Sen on Instagram are often accompanied by life lessons and uplifting messages for her fans and followers. On May 5 the actor shared a black and white picture of herself along with some "insights" about life. Scroll along to take a look at the picture and what the actor wrote with it.

Sushmita Sen says "life is an insight job"

In the black and white picture shared by Sushmita Sen, the actor posed in messy hair and a no make up look. The picture is clicked by photographer Frank Ahalpara, who has clicked a series of pictures of the actor that the latter is uploading under the #TheFrankSeries hashtag. In her caption, Sushmita wrote how calm brings her clarity and also leads to constructive action.

Her caption read, “Calm brings clarity!! Clarity leads to constructive action! Life is an ‘insight’ job...lived inside out!”, which was followed by a series of hashtags and Sushmita ended the note with, “I love you guys beyond!!”. The post has grabbed more than 348K likes and has a series of comments by the actor’s fans and followers, who appreciated her and the words. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The actor took to her feed, a few days ago on May 2, 2021, to share how the human spirit is strong enough to get through it all. Sushmita also expressed that she has everyone in her prayers and also asked fans to stay safe, along with a stunning picture of herself through a cage-like structure.

She wrote in her caption, “My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath...mourning the loss of loved ones...struggling to make a living...the plight of daily wage workers...all our Covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness… And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!... We each have our challenges, some tougher than the others...but, get through this...WE WILL...TOGETHER! Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules...for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives! You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! Soooooo proud of you guys!”.

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

