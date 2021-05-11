Sushmita Sen Says ‘past Is A Place Of Reference’; Asks Fans To Stay In The Present

Sushmita Sen recently shared a thoughtful note on social media about one’s past and even shared a gentle reminder to reside in the present. She shared her own experience as to how residing in the present had helped her in life. Many fans loved her thought and agreed with her by stating how “true” it was.

Sushmita Sen’s gentle reminder to reside in the present

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this note for all her fans that stated that the past was a place for reference and not a place of residence. In the caption, she continued the thought and added that if one would reside in the past, that pain would become the reference. She then stated that she chose every day to reside in the present and added that it helped her refer to the past with healing gratitude. She then added an angel face emoji with a heart symbol next to it. She even added the hashtags “gentle reminder”, “be present” and “dugga dugga” and hailed on how she loved all her fans.

Many of the fans took to Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post and agreed with what she posted while others praised her for the way she put across such a nice thought. Some of the fans also added to her note stating how living in today was the best. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post.

A peek into Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Sushmita Sen recently posted this video clip in which she depicted a cute glimpse of her Mother’s Day gift from her daughter consisting of a series of handmade drawings. In the caption, she added that every drawing was handmade and stated that it was a gift of time, effort and love that money could not buy. She even shared that these were the kind of gifts she cherished. She then stated how her munchkin, Alisah, does something special every Mother’s Day and leaves her in awe every time. She then added that she had a beautiful soul and mentioned how much she loved her. She then wished for her to stay blessed and stated how the world needed a heart like hers.

