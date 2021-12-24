Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, but unfortunately, the duo announced their separation as the Aarya actress took to her social media handle and announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl on Thursday and their fans' are all heartbroken.

Sushmita Sen who is currently enjoying the success of her thriller series Aarya 2 in her professional life, is all set for new beginnings in her personal life. Post her breakup Sushmita recently took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a beautiful picture.

Here take a look at her post :

Sharing an alluring close up picture, the Main Hoon Na actress captioned it as -"peace is beautiful!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga #night night". Fans' too weren't behind admiring Sush, as they flooded the comment section with comments like "You are beautiful ma'am inside out", One of the users also wrote-" u know that we love you too", While other user commented, "That’s the beauty of peace". The rest of the user's simply dropped heart emojis.

Sushmita Sen announced her breakup on Thursday

Taking down to her social media handle and posting a picture of herself and Rohman, the Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya actress wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".Rohman too reacted to the post and commented “Always,” with a heart emoji. Fans' were heartbroken but they did support Sushmita and Rohman in their tough decision.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship

Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018, shortly after Rohman approached Sushmita with a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened and since then their love journey started. The duo never shied away from expressing their love for each other on their social media handles and they were also publically spotted together spending time with each other. Rohman was also very close to Sushmita's daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, he was often seen attending Sushmita sen's family gatherings too, which clearly indicates the bond Rohman shares with the latter's family.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya 2 and fans' loved her power-packed performance in the series and she has been receiving a thunderous response from the audience as well as critics for her flawless acting.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@SUSHMITASEN47