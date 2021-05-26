Sushmita Sen Says She 'still Makes Big Blunders At 45'; Speaks On 'karmic Debt', 'faith'

Bollywood actor and Miss India 1994 Sushmita Sen, on Tuesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a self-portrait while talking about making "big blunders", even at the age of 45, and what she has learned over years. The actor's lengthy caption read, "You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!!". She further added, "And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!".

The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor's note then read, "What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! / As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!!". She concluded her caption with a few hashtags, including "state of mind", "karma" and "acceptance", among many others.

Sushmita Sen on making big blunders at 45

Within a couple of hours, the Sirf Tum actor's post managed to garner over 180k double-taps and is still counting. Many from her 5.7M Insta fam flooded the comment section with a token of appreciation. An Instagram user asserted, "Making blunders in choices just reminder that you are still human" while another added, "I feel at 45 we just take one on the chin, rub it really hard and move on to the next blunder". Another comment read, "so strong and well expressed". Red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons were a common sight in the comments box of the above post.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the critically acclaimed crime drama web series Aarya. The series marked the actor's comeback after five years and also marked her debut in the digital space. The Disney+ Hotstar series revolved around Aarya, an independent woman who entered the mafia gang, in order to seek vengeance for her husband who is murdered and also protects her family. Sushmita's performance in the show received a positive response from critics. The makers have also confirmed a second season of the series and the actor will reprise her character in it.

IMAGE: SUSHMITA SEN INSTAGRAM

