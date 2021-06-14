Sushmita Sen Says 'there’s Aarya In Every Woman' As She Gives A Glimpse Of Her Series

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Sunday, June 13, 2021, to share a post from her upcoming web series Aarya 2. The actor shared a sun-kissed photo of her posing in front of a palace. Along with the picture, she also penned a note that is truly unmissable.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Sushmita can be seen sitting on the steps of a palace striking a stunning pose. As the actor strikes a pose, one can see the sun rays perfectly falling on her and is seen covering her face with her hand. She is seen donning a beige long sleeves top and maroon pant that consist of an ankle slit. She completed her look with a middle-parting hairdo, well-done brows and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note telling fans there’s Aarya in every woman. She wrote, “Her claws reflect 😉💋The silent #roar ❤️ There is an ‘Aarya’ in every woman!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🌈 Shot @schezwanfranky 🤗 #thefrankseries #warrior #rajasthan #aarya2 #soon 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁”. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's Instagram post below:

As soon as the post was shared online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on some happy messages, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “HOLY MOLY WOWWW!!!:)🔥 Can't wait to see you as #Aarya again. ❤️ Hope you are having a great weekend”. Another user wrote, “Can't wait for Aarya season 2 now😍😍, watched the season 1 thrice now”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

The actor was recently spotted in Rajasthan's pink capital, Jaipur, filming the thriller drama. Sushmita had previously published an image on social media of her silhouette with two security officers standing guard behind her. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ “👊💋😉 #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet 💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #superexcited 😍😀👏 mmmuuuaaah”.

About the series

The series follows the eponymous character Aarya, who gets caught up in the underbelly of a drug ring and is forced to take control after her husband's terrible death. Aside from maintaining the family business, the atrocities she faces show a woman's real colours as she struggles against all odds to defend her family and maintain societal balance.

Apart from Sushmita Sen, the series also features an ensemble star cast including Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sikandar Kher, Sohaila Kapoor, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sugandha Garg, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Aarya has become one of the most popular shows, thanks to co-creators and co-directors Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, as well as co-director Vinod Rawat.

