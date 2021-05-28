Sushmita Sen Shares A Picture Of Alisah's Rainbow And Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'universe'

Sushmita Sen never leaves a chance to share some adorable moments with her daughters or to appreciate them on social media. In her recent Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of a piece of craft done by her younger daughter Alisah, followed by a picture of her "Universe". Read further to take a look at the pictures that the actor shared.

Sushmita Sen shares a picture of Alisah’s rainbow and one with her "Universe"

The actor took to her Instagram stories on May 27, 2021, Thursday and shared a picture of a rainbow, that her daughter Alisah had made using coloured paper and cotton. Atop the picture, Sushmita wrote, “Alisah’s #rainbow” and “Between the clouds” under it. Take a look at the picture here.

The next picture shared by the Aarya actor was a mirror selfie, with both her girls. She added the caption “My Universe” followed by a star emoji for the picture, while all of them stood in front of a mirror, which had star-shaped lights on it. Sen was all smiles and the girls held each other in a warm tight hug, see here.

A look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

On May 26, 2021, the actor shared a picture of herself with a slight smile and wrote a long caption with it. She shared some lessons that she has learnt in life. Sushmita, who is often seen sending positive vibes to her fans and followers, expressed that even she has bad days and how she deals with them. She wrote, “You guys often ask me if I have off days…of course, I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me. What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully, repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!”.

Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

