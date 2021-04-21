Sushmita Sen Shares A Silhouette Picture Of Herself Clicked By Beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account on April 20, 2021, to share a picture of herself along with a positive thought. The picture was clicked by her beau Rohman Shawl, and the comments are full of love for the actor. Scroll down and take a look at the picture and what the actor had to say with it.

Sushmita Sen shares a ‘silhouette’ picture of herself with a positive thought

The actor stood in an archway when she was clicked, and as the light hit her from the background it was gorgeous silhouette capture. Sushmita is currently shooting for the second season of her crime thriller web series Aarya, which was based in Jaipur and the picture seems to be taken somewhere in Rajasthan, going by the looks of the hotel.

She penned, “And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you’ll know light's got your back” followed by the hashtags #landlockedsailor #positiveperspective and #faith. Further on, she also gave credit to Rohman for the click and wrote, “Nice shot @rohmanshawl, I love you guys beyond!”. The post has been liked by as many as 98k people since it was shared, while the comments are flooded with love for the actor by her fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post on her National Award win

The actor was recently given a National Award for her work in Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. She took to her Instagram account to share the honour with her fans and followers. She wrote in her caption, “à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨. Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN! Thank you for honouring us! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow! Love, Gratitude & Respect!” and added the hashtags #duggadugga #jaihind. The actor also went live following her win and shared her joy with her followers on the platform, writing, “Your love is my greatest Award! keep it coming! I love you guys!!”.

Promo Image Source: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

