Sushmita Sen Shares Daughter's Heartfelt Essay On Adoption, Praises Her 'wisdom & Grace'

Actress Sushmita Sen who is a proud mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee, recently exulted pride after she revisited an old memory. The actress reacted to an old video of her younger daughter Alisah who is seen reciting a heart-warming essay on 'adoption.' Overwhelmed by the beautiful words penned by Alisah, Sushmita confessed that the former always inspired her with her gestures.

Sushmita revists old memories of younger daughter

Alisah in the video is heard reciting an essay on 'Adopt a child but out of love’ that touched the heart of the former Miss Universe. The video showed Alisah saying, "I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly, there shouldn’t even be a differentiation.”

Sushmita who was emotional after hearing the passage read by her 10-year-old daughter asked her "is this written by you? did you write it all by yourself?" soon after she heard her reflecting thoughts on the sensitive topic. Alisah further poured in her thoughts on the topic and gave an example of actress Sunny Leone who inspired many by adopting Misha from the Latur district of Maharashtra.

She captioned the old video and wrote, "Such wisdom & grace!!! Alisah Sen inspires me!!!" The 45-year-old actress became a mother at the age of 24 when she adopted Renee followed by Alisah in 2010. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen is currently shooting for the sequel of the popular series Aarya which is being helmed by Ram Madhvani. The story of the series revolves around Aarya, an independent woman who joins the mafia gang to seek revenge on her husband's murder and to protect her family.

(Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram)