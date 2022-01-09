Actor Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying the success and praises for her performance in the latest thriller series Aarya 2. The actor is also enjoying jovial moments in her personal life as she recently shared a video of her dancing her heart out with her daughters Alisah and Renee. Recently, the actor made headlines after confirming her breakup with longtime beau Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen enjoys cardio session with her daughters

Taking to her Instagram on January 9, the 46-year-old actor shared a video of her enjoying a cardio session with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The video showed the trio laughing and matching each others' steps enthusiastically. In the caption, the actor expressed the joy of doing cardio when they do not feel like working out. She wrote,

''Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!!😄💃🏻🎶 Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done 😄👊😉) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 😍❤️ Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!😉😅💋

#sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday 🤗❤️🌈 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga''

More on Sushmita Sen

As mentioned earlier, the actor recently confirmed her break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl via an Instagram post. She wrote, ''We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga''

Additionally, she recently conducted a live session with her daughters where she talked about love and respect with her fans. Answering the question 'What is respect to you', she said, ''Respect means everything to me. I put that (respect) above love any day! Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems."

She further added, ''But where there is no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me''.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47