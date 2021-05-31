Sushmita Sen Shares Her ‘I AM Quotient’ Pic, Daughter Renee Asks ‘Are You Even Real’

Sushmita Sen on Sunday night and shared a picture of herself and emphasised the “I AM” quotient. She wrote it's the shortest resume that says it all and that rest all is transient. She also went on to send some love to fans and wrote, “Here’s to your I AM quotient.” As soon as her daughter Renee stumbled upon this post, she was quick to react. Renee asked her mother, "Are you even real," followed by an awestruck emoji.

Mother Sushmita replied to her by saying, "Pinch, I love you." In the photo, Sen looked poised as she posed for the camera. She sported an all-grey outfit and left her hair naturally open. Fans too dropped hearts on the Aarya actor's post and flooded it with endearing comments.

Sushmita’s daughter reacts to her “I AM quotient” pic

Sushmita Sen's daughters also joined her for a live session on Sunday. She wrote, “You’ve got a way with me, warmest feeling connecting with you guys always! An enchanting universe of love from Alisah, Renee Sen and yours truly. I love you guys beyond!”. Sushmita had chosen to embrace motherhood at the age of 24 after she had adopted her daughter Renee. The latter was all hearts for her mother in an interview in January this year. While Renee was promoting her debut short film, Suttabaazi, she had told Bollywood Bubble that she has seen love in its purest form and that there is no difference for her between adopted and biological. She had remarked that it's only a term. She had gone to call Sushmita her "everything".

Back in 2020, the actor had shared an old childhood pic of her daughter Renee and had penned that when she looks at the throwback pictures sometimes, she wonders how Renee was 2 and she was 26. However, the child was always her, wrote Sushmita. "It’s magical to realise I am the one who’s been mothered all along," she had penned.

On the work front, Sen made an acting comeback after five years with the series Aarya that released on Disney + Hotstar. The makers have already decided on a Season 2, and the actor had shot some segments in Rajasthan. The crime drama series is created by filmmaker Ram Madhvani.

IMAGE: SUSHMITA SEN'S INSTAGRAM

