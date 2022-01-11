Sushmita Sen Shares Her Thoughts On Power Of Self In Latest Post; 'I Choose To Be Me'

Actor Sushmita Sen is currently basking the success and praises for her performance in the recently released thriller series Aarya 2. The actor is an avid social media user and always ensure that she is connected with her fans and followers by sharing her everyday routine on social media and her recent post is proof of the same. Sushmita recently made headlines after confirming her breakup with longtime beau Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen pens a note on power of self

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Aarya 2 actor uploaded a picture in which she can be seen standing by the seaside. Leaving some positive lines in her caption, she wrote, "I live by the water, I dance by the sea, of all the things I could be..I choose to be me” #workinprogress #imagine #create #recreate #powerofself I love you guys!!! Quickly make a wish…triple 1 & triple 2…yup, the date today!!! #duggadugga #angels".

The actor wore a black outfit with hair pulled back and she completed the look with a set of sunglasses. Recently, the Main Hoon Na actor shared a dancing video with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The video showed the trio laughing and matching each others' steps enthusiastically. In the caption, the actor expressed the joy of doing cardio when they do not feel like working out. She wrote, "Don’t feel like working out? No problem, let’s dance!!😄💃🏻🎶 Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done 😄👊😉) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 😍❤️ Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!😉😅💋 #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday 🤗❤️🌈 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

More on Sushmita Sen

Recently, the actor also conducted a live session on love and respect in which she said, "Respect means everything to me. I put that (respect) above love any day! Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems."

As mentioned earlier, the actor recently confirmed her break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, ''We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga''.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47