Sushmita Sen Shares How She Dealt With Addison's Disease Diagnosis: My Spirit Was Broken

Sushmita Sen has had a tough few months when it comes to her health. The actress suffered a heart attack in March which was followed by a surgery and an extended period of rest. In a recent interview, she opened up about her struggle with Addison's Disease and the steps she took to grapple with it.

3 things you need to know

Sushmita Sen's heart attack was followed by an angioplasty coupled with a stent being placed in her heart.

The actress had revealed the news much later, in July of 2023 with an update about her fitness journey.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2023 web series Taali based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita Sen opens up about her Addison's Disease diagnosis

Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison's Disease back in 2014. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed how the idea of consistently being on steroids marred her optimistic view of life for a while. At the time, Sen had also feared that her career was done for. In her own words, the diagnosis "shook" her up. For the unversed, Addison's disease is a condition when the body fails to produce enough of certain hormones.

(Sushmita Sen resumed her fitness journey in March itself | Image: sushmitasen47/Instagram)

She said, "That phase of my life was the one that shook me considerably because I’m someone like, ‘It’s okay, everything will be better tomorrow.’ But when someone tells you that you’re on steroid dependent for life and it has many side effects, you’re done and your career is done. The way you know your life to be is done because you cannot be out in public for very long. You don’t have a stress management system. The more stress you’ll take the more steroids you will have to take to accommodate for it. This shook me up."

Sushmita Sen on how she brought her health back on track

Social media played a big role in helping Sushmita get back on track. The actress shared that the permanent nature of the problem is what made her feel "decapacitated" and as if though her "spirit was broken". Joining Instagram and seeing people put up stories sharing how the actress had contributed to changing their lives was the first step in her healing journey. The actress further elaborated how she went through several rounds of detoxes and when they finally started working, it was "life-affirming".

She said, "I was like ‘You give me any amount of problem god, I’ll take it. But nothing so permanent that I feel decapacitated. My spirit was broken for a bit and then Instagram happened...Once the will is there, things change. I went to Germany, and England, I went to every detox place in the world that I could go to to heal. I was like I have to find a solution. And boy, when it kicked in it was life-affirming."