Sushmita Sen Shares How She Got A Ganpati Idol From A Lady; Says 'in Awe Of The Goodness'

Sushmita Sen often tries to spread positivity through her social media handles in difficult times. From sharing daily thoughts to spreading smiles, Sushmita keeps her followers entertained through her Instagram feed. She recently shared an idol of Lord Ganesha and revealed the story behind it.

Sushmita Sen shares how she got a Ganpati idol

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha. While narrating the story of how she bought the idol, Sushmita wrote, "So this evening, I was playing badminton with my kids, down in our parking lot….A really kind & gentle soul walking by, paused & said hello😊❤️". She further explained how the lady named Shilpa gave her the idol and said, "She introduced herself as Shilpa & pulled out a gift from her handbag…saying I’ve been waiting to give you this!! A beautifully glowing Ganapati 😍❤️😊A blessed time starts from tomorrow, she said with an all heart smile!!😇❤️ I soooooo wanted to give this generous soul the tightest hug…in better times I promised!!🤗❤️". The Aarya actor then expressed how she felt while receiving the idol. She wrote, "I am truly in awe of the goodness, people carry in them. Full of gratitude for how loved you all make me feel!! An act of such kindness goes a long way in healing lives…and if you believe in signs, as I do…you feel deeply connected & blessed!!🙏😇💃🏻".

Several fans of the actor reacted to Sushmita Sen's latest post. While some appreciated the kindness of Shilpa, others wished Sushmita a better future. A fan wrote, "What goes around... Comes around... ❤️ You are a beautiful soul hence such kindness comes to you😍".

Sushmita Sen's live session

Sushmita Sen recently came live from her Instagram handle with her daughters. She shared the entire live session on her IGTV. The Main Hoon Na actor came live to interact with her fans and followers. Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah also joined her. In the caption, she wrote, "“You’ve got a way with me” 🎵😁🤗❤️😍💃🏻 warmest feeling connecting with you guys always!!! An enchanting universe of love from Alisah, @reneesen47 & #yourstruly 😇❤️😁 I love you guys beyond!!!".

