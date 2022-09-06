Sushmita Sen Shares Pics Of Daughter Renee's Bday Bash, Ex-bf Rohman Also Present

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee turned 23 recently, and the mother of two children penned a sweet note. Sushmita shared special moments from Renee's intimate birthday celebrations while wishing her daughter great luck, love, and success.

Despite her breakup with model Rohman Shawl, pictures from the low-key celebrations saw him posing alongside the family. The other pictures showed Renee posing with her friends and family members from the bash in Mumbai. Sushmita even shared a video that showed the mother-daughter duo giggling and having fun alone.

Sushmita Sen shares pictures from daughter Renee's birthday celebrations

Sushmita captioned the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!!#timeflies From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds as only SHE can!!! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!!"

She added, "Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47 To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!"

Earlier, Renee had ringed in her special day with an adorable post for her mother while expressing her gratitude. She thanked her mother for all the love and blessings she received on her birthday and added how it meant the world to her. She went on to praise Sushmita Sen for shaping her into the woman she is today and making her tread her own path alone.

"Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the most!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl PS: 23 feels AMAZING To everyone with who I spent my birthday eve, thank you. I have the BESTEST extended family Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can't thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi”

IMAGE: Instagram/SushmitaSen47