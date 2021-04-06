Sushmita Sen Shares 'reel & Real' Self From 'Aarya', Beau Rohman Shawl Reacts: Video

Actress Sushmita Sen who is busy with the shooting of her upcoming series Aarya season 2, recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her reel and real personas from the sets. Some of the sequences in the video showed her as an intense portrayal of Aarya Sareen while the others showed her as chirpy Sushmita. In the caption, the former Miss Universe explained the shades of her character.

While captioning the post, she wrote, "I am every woman". From the intensity of Aarya to the lightness of being Sush! I love you guys." The post garnered an instant reaction from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who wrote, "Aarya, I like. Sush, I love." This post of the actress comes after she penned a long note on Instagram while stressing the need to break out of unhealthy relationship patterns which she believes gets toxic over the period of time. She also wrote about certain habits that people carry with them.

"When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again). Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing (sic), she wrote in the long post.

Meanwhile, the story of the series Aarya revolves around a woman whose husband gets killed, leaving behind a full-fledged business to be looked after. Aarya (Susmita) then steps into the family's business and finds a way out to elope with her children. The shooting for the sequel began last month. Sushmita who is quite active on social media is also seen sharing pictures from the sets while expressing her happiness of being a part of the marvellous series. Earlier, she had shared a lively picture from the sets and wrote, "Life is much greater than just the sum of all our problems. Knowing this makes me smile, gives me the courage, and fills me with the audacity to look beyond the inevitable losses and embrace the unimaginable abundance!!! Aarya playing with her son Aadi...Knowing life is greater (sic)."

