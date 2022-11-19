Sushmita Sen Shares Special Post On 47th Birthday; 'most Incredible Year Is On Its Way'

Sushmita Sen shared a special post on social media on the occasion of her 47th birthday today, November 19, mentioning that she's 'thrilled' to embark on a new chapter. The Main Hoon Na actor shared a stunning selfie of her as she expressed excitement about 'the most incredible year' that she'll experience, while also giving a shoutout to her fans.

Sushmita Sen shares a special post on her 47th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 19, the former Miss Universe shared a picture of her dressed in a blue attire with oversized sunglasses on. In the caption, she mentioned, "47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga. I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss." Take a look.

Her post was filled with heartfelt wishes from fans, with one user mentioning, "Happy happy birthday sush! You’re such inspo. There’s so much truth and love in your performance. You’re a full vibe. Thank you for being you." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the most beautiful and self-made women. Many more to come your way. ma'am."

Days before her birthday, Sushmita also teased that she was jetting away somewhere to celebrate the occasion, mentioning that this birthday will be 'super special'. Ready to board…time to fly…one week countdown begins for birthday girl!!! oh did I mention…I LOVE BIRTHDAYS!!!" she wrote alongside a picture of her.

On the work front, Sushmita appeared in the second season of Aarya in 2021. She will now take on the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series titled Taali.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUSHMITASEN47)