Sushmita Sen Shares Stunning Sunset Picture And It Has Special Guest Appearance; See Pic

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle to share her love for sunsets. The Miss Universe 1994 shared a stunning sunset pic whilst she enjoyed the beautiful view from a balcony. The 45-year-old actor's sunset picture featured a special guest appearance who also seemed to relish the view.

Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya actor shared the photo of a sunset on an Instagram story on Wednesday evening, May 2, 2021. In the picture, a black cat was seen seated on the cobble-stoned balcony who was looking at the sunset. The photo had a beautiful backdrop of a river and mountain along with the orange and yellow hues of sunset. The Main Hoon Na actor wrote on the story, "For people who love to watch a #sunset" with a red heart emoticon and added, "I get it". Check out the screenshot of the story-

A sneak peek of Sushmita Sen's Instagram

A couple of weeks ago Sushmita Sen shared the view of the full moon from her balcony on the occasion of Budh Purnima. It was from the day the world witnessed the first lunar eclipse in two years on the same day and it coincided with a supermoon in India. Sen shared a video of the moon peeking out of the clouds and the clip played serene music in the background. She also shared a photo of the supermoon. Sen wrote in the caption, "#reveal, The clouds... An eclipse...nothing can hide the brilliance for too long. A knowing that's kept me going since my childhood...super special this relationship with the #moon. I prayed for all of us! Happy Budh Purnima! I love you guys!!!".

On May 21, 2021, Sushmita Sen celebrated 27 years since she was crowned Miss Universe. Sen made history when she was crowned as the winner in the Manila, Philippines, and became the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe. To mark the occasion, Sen shared a photo of her younger self in which she was seen in a white dress and penned an elaborate note to express gratitude for her historic journey. She wrote in the caption, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!! To my Motherland INDIA...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!". She also thanked the Philippines and her co-contestant Carolina Gomez, who represented Colombia and was the first runner up at the pageant.

IMAGE: SUSHMITA SEN'S INSTAGRAM

