Sushmita Sen Showers Praise On Madhuri Dixit, Says Have Grown Up Watching 'Dhak Dhak'

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is currently celebrating the release of the most awaited second season of her crime thriller series Aarya. Ahead of Aarya Season 2's release, the actor unveiled a brief recap of the show's first season, featuring Madhuri Dixit as the narrator. The actor, who is eight years younger to Madhuri, recently opened up on how she got her on board and revealed she has been a fan of the Dhak-Dhak girl since her younger days.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen revealed she is a fan of Madhuri Dixit. The actor said she loves Madhuri and has grown up dancing to her Dhak Dhak song from the 1992 film Beta. She claimed she still knows every step of the song revealing how she has always adored her.

Sushmita Sen on associating with Madhuri Dixit for Aarya recap

Sushmita Sen revealed she was nothing but honoured for being associated with Madhuri Dixit with Aarya in her style. Stating some similarities between Madhuri and Aarya, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor called Madhuri graceful. She further asserted both Madhuri and Aarya are very strong and family-oriented and also know how to balance work and life. The actor further gave a shoutout to the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for getting Madhuri on board for the show's recap and thanked Madhuri for accepting the offer. "It is also very encouraging to see a co-actress stepping forward to collaborate. Huge honour. I will cherish it forever," Sushmita added at last.

Aarya Season 1 recap

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen, earlier this week, unveiled a recap of Aarya Season 1. The video began with Madhuri's voice in the background after which she appeared to be seated on a sofa in a black outfit, before a game of chess. She further narrated the entire first season of the hit crime thriller series. Sharing the recap, Sushmita wrote, "Game recognises game!!! Queen recognises queen. Watch the one-and-only @madhuridixitnene recap the Season 1 of Hotstar Specials Aarya."

Aarya Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The show marked Sushmita Sen's comeback after five years and also her OTT debut. The show's plot revolves around a woman named Aarya Sareen, who is forced to enter the world of crime to hunt down her husband's killer.

