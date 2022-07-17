Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi soon became the talk of the town after the latter announced their relationship with a social media post. The couple's relationship announcement came as a surprise to their fans and soon after, social media was flooded with their pictures. While people congratulated the two for beginning a new chapter in their lives, many trolls also began surfacing on the internet. Sushmita Sen recently slammed the trolls who called her a "gold digger."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen recently hit out at the trolls with a strong response. The actor shared a picture of her in a pool from her recent vacation and wrote about how she is "perfectly" centred on her conscience. The Aarya star wrote, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. (sic)" She further mentioned how her heart breaks seeing the world becoming unhappy and miserable. Her caption further read, "It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…."

Sushmita Sen gives a befitting reply to trolls

The actor then slammed trolls and called them out for sharing their opinions on her "life & character." Sushmita Sen wrote, "The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! (sic)" Talking about how she is a self-made star, the actor stated, "I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! (sic)"

Concluding her long note, Sushmita Sen thanked her fans for supporting her. She assured them that she is doing fine and wrote, "Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! (sic)"

Lalit Modi's announcement

Lalit Modi announced his relationship on July 14 with a series of pictures of the two from their recent vacation to the Maldives and Sardinia. He mentioned how he is "over the moon" to be embarking on a new life with Sen. He also clarified that they are not married yet and added, "BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN." "I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," he concluded.