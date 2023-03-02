Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

Actor Sushmita Sen opened up about her health over on Instagram. The star said that she went through a heart attack a few days back. Sushmita Sen further added that she had her angioplasty done, and her cardiologist confirmed that she has “a big heart."

Sharing a picture of herself with her father, Sushmita wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona”(Wise words by my father @sensubir)"

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart'."

She added, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post!"

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news … that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond!"

Sushmita Sen has been a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos of her fitness regime.

About Sushmita Sen's career:

The actor will soon appear in the third season of Aarya. Back in 2019, Sushmita told Pinkvilla that the entire purpose of her presence on Instagram was that fact that she suffered from ill-health. She told the outlet that she has become “moon-faced” and have her hair falling. What crossed her mind was that if she ends up passing away from her illness, she needed to tell people who she is.