Sushmita Sen Talks About Serving Women As A Moral Responsibility, Gives Update On Aarya S2

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram in order to reveal that she has received an award for all her efforts as a social change maker from the Government Of India. As one will soon see below, Sushmita Sen's Instagram live session saw the Aarya 2 star accompanied by her two children, Renee and Alisah, along with Rohman Shawl. While talking about it all, the actor even gave an update regarding Aarya 2 release date and where it is at in terms of the production process. She can also be heard talking about why one must work towards empowering women at all times.

Sushmita Sen talks about being in service of women as a moral responsibility and Aarya Season 2:

While talking about the latest addition to the list of Sushmita Sen's awards means to her as well as the women of India, she can be heard saying something on the lines of, "When our country recognizes women, it empowers its women to be of support to others. As I said in my acceptance speech today, to be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of women, now that is a privilege. It's a moral responsibility. And, then, to be awarded for it, is a humbling experience, so thank you!"

While talking about Aarya 2, the actor, while answering a question by a fan who had joined in on the Instagram Live session can be heard saying that, "Ya I'm waiting for Aarya 2 also my darling. The only thing I can promise you is that we have put our heart and soul into this season. there's such a powerful progression in the life of Arya. We can't wait for you all to see it and fall in love with the character, which is a plan. We have an amazing team of actors and directors working on it. I have been reading your messages, and I'm waiting for an update too. But, it would be safer to not give you a date rather than give you one and then disappoint you later". The details of the character trajectory of Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2 are kept under wraps. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.