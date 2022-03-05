Actor Sushmita Sen enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The former beauty queen often shares pictures that give fans a sneak peek into her life. From stunning selfies to adorable pictures with her daughters, Sen's Instagram handle is a visual treat for her followers.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen made headlines when she became one of the first Bollywood stars to adopt a child as a single woman. The Main Hoon Na actor has adopted two daughters named Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.She is very close to her daughters and her Instagram posts are proof of that. Considering our societal norms people still have a conservative mindset about having kids before marriage and they are not so open about the idea. Recently, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the hoarding that had a special message related to the stereotype of having kids before marriage. Sharing the post, Sushmita Sen opened up on societal stereotypes and revealed that she is a single mother by choice.

Sushmita opens up on Societal Stereotypes

On Saturday, actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture. The picture featured a hoarding that had a special message inscribed on it. It says "Bina Shaadi Ke Child Adoption Kaise Kar Sakti Ho? #WhyTheBias" Sharing the post, the Aarya actor opened up on societal stereotypes. Sen wrote "This seems to be doing the rounds in Mumbai and Delhi... heard this one too many times before I decided to stop listening. 😊🤷‍♀️#SingleMotherByChoice ❤️#WhyTheBias #ad"

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans came out in support of the actor. One user wrote "I look up to you with pride and honour. Aspiring to be like you someday." another user wrote "You are the epitome of strength, courage and inspiration not only for women but for us men too ❤️ you rock." other user wrote "You are such an inspiration. Comments like these are often from people who are too scared or not even ready for such a commitment. It is not easy being a mother be it through natural birth or adoption. I would say adoption is, even more, tougher as only someone with a heart of gold can love another's child like their own. Bless the souls of beautiful people like you. Angels are rare and you are one of them :)"

Image: @sushmitasen47/Instagram