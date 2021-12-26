Sushmita Sen Talks About Taking Risks In A Cryptic Note After Split With Rohman Shawl; See

Sushmita Sen has been garnering headlines after she officially announced her breakup with longtime beau Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star had then shared a cryptic post, which echoed the message "peace is beautiful", and her latest Instagram picture comes with a caption about 'taking risks'. Sen shared a picture of herself and mentioned how taking risks to survive and be happy needs strong will and guts. "You got guts people", she quipped.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018, with fans witnessing their romance via social media every now and then. Rohman was spotted with Sen during her family gatherings, spending time with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, which spoke volumes about their close-knit bond. After dating for over three years, rumours about their separation garnered momentum after the actor moved out of their new house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sen uploaded a close-up glimpse of herself and wrote, "Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga." Take a look.

The post comes days after Sen announced their separation, noting that the relationship was "long over". "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!", she wrote while sharing a happy picture of herself and Roman. He quickly responded to the post by commenting "Always".

More on Sushmita's work front

Sushmita Sen’s latest release Aarya 2 has been receiving raving responses from the audiences. The Ram Madhvani directorial series also stars Sikandar Kher as Daulat, Ankur Bhatia as Sangram, Aarya's brother, Alexx ONell as Bob, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen among others. Talking about garnering appreciation for the show, Sushmita said in a statement, "My Father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud."

