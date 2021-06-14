Sushmita Sen Turns 'official Hairdresser' For Daughter, Says 'makes Me Feel Important'

Actress Sushmita Sen recently turned hairstylist for her younger daughter Alisah after she shared a picture on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the makeover. The picture showed Sushmita designing her daughter’s hair while trying to give her a new look. The actress in the caption claimed that she has always been her daughter’s ‘official hairdresser.’

Sushmita Sen turns hairstylist for younger daughter

In the picture, Sushmita is seen juggling with the duties of a hairdresser while her daughter Alisah keeps calm and sits patiently. “Alisah has a way of making me feel really important...I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was three yrs old!!!? While I am all stressed to cut her hair, she simply meditates. Love her confidence," Sushmita Sen quipped. Reacting to the post, Sushmita's sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen, who is expecting her first child, commented: "Wow."

Meanwhile, Sushmita's elder daughter Renee who earned her film debut in Kabeer Khurana's short movie Suttabaazi in January 2021, is overjoyed to see her movie get so much attention. On June 2nd the movie was aired on the Bandra Film Festivals Youtube Channel. The 14-minute short film was screened in the 'Quirky' section. The story of the film revolves around a 19-year-old social media celebrity who is confined at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic with online lessons and demanding parents. Diya's (Renee's) recently acquired hobby of smoking on the side provides the only reprieve. The movie also features Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra, in addition to Renee Sen.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita, who made her acting comeback last year after a long hiatus with thriller web series Aarya, is busy working on its sequel. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani. The first season also featured actors Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher and many while the second Season is touted to be in line with the first part and is believed to be loved by the frenzy fans.

IMAGE: SUSHMITA SEN47/Instagram

