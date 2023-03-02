Sushmita Sen Undergoes Angioplasty After Heart Attack: Ready For Some Life Again

Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago and has also undergone angioplasty. The actor, on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with her father whom she referred to as a 'wise man' and also said that she is now 'ready for some life again.'

The actor in a long Instagram caption thanked her father whose wise words helped her get through the tough time. She also thanked others who supported her during this tough time.

Her caption read, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )"

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back… Angioplasty done… stent in place… and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," she added.

'I am ready for some life again'

Sushmita Sen also thanked the many people for their timely and constructive action at the time of need and promised another post completely dedicated to them to have helped her.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!"

"This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond," Sushmita concluded her post.

Sushmita Sen has been a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle from her fitness regime.