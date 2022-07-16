Sushmita Sen Unfollows Brother Rajeev Sen Amid His Divorce News; Still Follows Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen, who's been grabbing headlines due to her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi, has unfollowed her brother Rajeev sen on Instagram. However, the former Miss Universe continues to follow Rajeev's estranged wife Charu Asopa.

This comes amid Rajeev and Charu's recent marriage debacle, with the latter expressing her desire to head for a divorce. Rajeev has also removed the Main Hoon Na actor from his social media handle but is still following her beau, Lalit Modi.

Sushmita's Instagram following is limited to just 14 people including daughter Renee Sen, Lalit Modi, and Charu Asopa among others. Charu recently mentioned she has decided to divorce Rajeev after much deliberation and for the sake of the couple's daughter, Ziana.

In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Charu addressed the split-up rumours and mentioned, "I know there are a lot of questions and doubts in your minds and may misunderstand me. All I have to say is that I have thought a lot before coming to this decision. I am not taking any decisions in a hurry or in an emotional state. I am doing this after putting in a lot of thought, not for me, but for Ziana. I am sure you will understand my point of view and continue to support me."

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi recently revealed that he and Sushmita have been dating. Dropping a trail of mushy pictures alongside his ' better-looking partner', Lalit called their relationship a 'new beginning'.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The duo also issued clarifications after speculations of their marriage arose, with Sushmita noting that she's in a happy place as of now. "NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! nough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!," she mentioned in a recent Instagram post.

