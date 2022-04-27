Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has inspired millions with her daily dose of motivational videos and quotes. The Aarya 2 star is once again dominating headlines with her motivational interaction with a fan who was stalking and commenting on her post and now Sen's reply to her fan's comment is winning hearts.

Sushmita Sen interacts with a fan dealing with exams stress

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring her daughters Alisah, Renee and Godson Amadeus. She captioned the pic, "Here’s to unconditional love!!! Here’s to Children!! Alisah @reneesen47 & my Godson #Amadeus I love you guys!! #sharing #happiness #purevibes #love #duggadugga."

'Study and do YOUR best!! You'll do very well': Sushmita Sen

Netizens were quick to react to her post praising the actor for spreading light with her words every now and then. A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "My ICSE exams have started and am feeling very very tensed right now. I am just stalking your profile and reading the captions for some motivation..haha. I always look up to you for motivation and strength..lots and lots of love to you." Replying to it, the 46-years-old actor wrote, "All the best Jaan meri!!!! Exams, we are conditioned to be stressed about...break that pattern...study and do YOUR best!! You'll do very well!!!!"

Sushmita Sen was recently in news after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The Aarya actress took to her social media handle and announced her break-up with Rohman leaving all the fans heartbroken. She wrote in her Instagram post, We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen on the professional front

Sen has entertained audiences all these years with films like Zor, Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Zindaggi Rocks among others. She was recently seen in the web series Aarya 2, where she essayed the role of a working woman, who takes on the underworld goons after the demise of her drug dealer husband.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47