Sushmita Sen's elder daughter, Renee rang into her 22nd birthday on Saturday, 4 September 2021. Sushmita, who often showers love to her daughters, penned a heartfelt note for Renee. Wishing her daughter, the actor said that being Renee's mother is an "avalanche of blessings" for her.

Sushmita Sen's heartfelt note for her daughter Renee

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos of her elder daughter Renee. In the photos, Renee was wearing a red coloured printed dress with maroon spectacles. In the caption, Sushmita Sen penned a heartfelt wish for her daughter and showered her with love and blessings.

She wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 🤗💃🏻🎶⭐️🌈 We are 22…how time flies!!!💋 Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! ❤️😊🌈 May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!!😀🌈💃🏻🎶 We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl 😍😁⭐️#duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter 😍 Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa 🤗. (sic)"

Actor Dia Mirza reacted to the post and wished Renee in the comment section. She wrote, "Happy birthday Shona ❤️❤️❤️ love you! Have a wonderful day and year ahead baby 🥰🐯🤗 @reneesen47. (sic)"

Renee replied, "Thank you sooooooo much Dia aunty ❤️ I love you too 😘 Big hug 🤗. (sic)"

Sushmita Sen had adopted Renee in 2000. In 2010, the actor adopted her second daughter Alisah. Renee Sen made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi on Disney+ Hotstar.

Last month, Sushmita Sen also celebrated her younger daughter Alisah's birthday. Alisah turned 12 on 28 August. Taking to Instagram, the Aarya actor shared a photo compilation video of Alisah's snaps. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note and called Alisah "God's most precious gift."

She wrote, "Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah😍 To God’s most precious gift & the love of my life…Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!!🤗😁😍❤️💃🏻🌈🎶💃🏻 Thank you for being born…you make this world a beautiful place…adding to each passing moment…more goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!!👏😍🤗💋 Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didi…what a magical journey 😊❤️💃🏻 We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance…May you always be nurtured in love!!😇😍💋. (sic)" Sushmita signed the note on the behalf of herself and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

(Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)