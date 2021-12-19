Aarya actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, is very close to her family and her social media posts bear testimony to this fact. In her latest Instagram post, the celebrated B-town actor shared a series of pictures, wishing her father on the eve of his birthday.

Sushmita Sen, who played the lead role in Aarya, took to her Instagram handle and wished her father a happy birthday. The 46-year-old actor shared snapshots with her father and her other family members.

"Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba!!! A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father…and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata To your health & happiness always…for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower…for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you, God!!! #blessed #duggadugga. (sic)," Sen captioned her post.

Sushmita's father all praise for daughter's performance in 'Aarya 2'

Sushmita's Aarya 2, which recently got released, is getting a great response. While Sushmita has been basking in glory with appreciation streaming in from all corners of the world, one special compliment that had really made it extraordinary came from one of the most important people of her life, her father.

Sharing her thoughts, Sushmita told in a statement that her mother binge-watched the second season with her and her father was choked with emotion when he called her from Kolkata and told her how proud he is after watching Aarya 2. Sushmita said that it was a very emotional moment for her as she had always told her father that she would make him proud. She added that it took her 27 years to earn this compliment from her Dad, that he is proud of her work.

Aarya 2 is based on an Indian crime-thriller drama, streaming on Disney + Hotstar, co-created by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinot Rawat. The web series revolves around Aarya who is an independent woman, seeking to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to take revenge for her husband's murder.

