Sushmita Sen Writes About 'feeling Blessed' In A Captivating Post; Read

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is one of the much-loved actors from the 2000s. The Aarya actor has given several award-winning performances and has millions of fans. Apart from acting, Sushmita Sen also is fond of literature. In a recent Instagram post, she penned her feelings about being blessed and motivated her fans to stay positive.

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her enjoying serene green surroundings. In the photo, she was spreading her arms by a poolside, while wearing white coloured Kurti and bottoms. Through the caption, the Main Hoon Na actor motivated her fans to try feeling blessed. She wrote, "#blessed is a feeling!!😇❤️💃🏻 I don’t look for it…I feel it!! Every moment through good times & bad…I say it out loud…I AM BLESSED!!! 😍 And then, just like that oh the avalanche of feelings that follow…love, gratitude, knowing, bliss!!!🤗😁💃🏻🎶 You should try it!!! 😀👏💃🏻 #beconsistent #beblessed I love you guys sooooooo much!!!❤️." Her fans showered her with love in the comment section. While a fan called her his inspiration, another one wrote, "You are a bliss in yourself sushmita😍😍❤️❤️ I love you beyond 💖💖💖 sweetheart you are❣️❣️❣️ shine brighter 💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗."

Some more words of wisdom by Sushmita Sen

This is not the first time that Sushmita Sen shared her words of wisdom with her Instagram family. Last week, the Aarya actor shared a sun-kissed selfie on the social media platform. She also wrote about how confusion helps her in seeing things clearly. She wrote, "Sometimes confusion is a way to clarity…A lens from haze to focus!!! 😉👍❤️ Learn from both without discrimination!!!."

Details about Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is waiting for the release of the second season of her web series Aarya. The actor recently announced the wrap of the shoot of the series. Sushmita Sen made her comeback with this Disney+ Hotstar drama series. The actor played the role of an independent woman, Aarya Sareen, who joins the mafia to protect her family and seek revenge for her husband's murder. The show came out in June 2020 and made Sushmita win several accolades.

