Sushmita Sen's Beau Rohman Shawl Reveals The Best Quality About Her

Actor Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have been hitting headlines since they confirmed the news of their relationship. Rohman recently conducted an interactive session on Instagram and asked his fans to drop questions. Read on to know what Rohman has to say regarding a question related to Sushmita Sen.

Rohman Shawl reveals Sushmita Sen's best quality on social media

Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to answer a question regarding Sushmita Sen. One of the social media users asked Rohman what is the best quality of Sushmita Sen, he replied ‘her awareness’. Another user asked Rohman to write something about Sushmita Sen, the model replied with a simple answer and said ‘She is the best'. Take a look at Rohman’s Instagram stories below.

Several other users posted plenty of queries on Rohman Shawl’s photo. One of the users asked about Rohman’s level of excitement for Aarya 2, he replied that he is very excited about the arrival of Aarya 2. Sushmita Sen is currently working on Aarya 2 which will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar very soon. Rohman Shawl made his debut with the Amazon Prime show called Hear Me Love Me. He recently featured as the lead in the music video of Papon’s song Maula.

On November 19, 2020, Rohman penned a beautiful note on the occasion of Sushmita Sen’s birthday. He shared a photo with Sushmita Sen and wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !!Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh ( If I don’t say something it will feel incomplete, if I do still it won’t be complete, the world has accepted it that you are marvellous. When I came close to you, I got to know that you are so amazing).” Take a look at Rohman’s post below.

Sushmita Sen confirmed her relationship with Rohman in the year 2018. The actor shared a photo with Rohman Shawl near the Taj Mahal. In the caption, she wrote, “ #clickclick #friends #team & the love of life!! #memorable I love you guys.’ Take a look at her post below.

Promo Image: Rohman Shawl's Instagram

