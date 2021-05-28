Sushmita Sen’s BF Rohman Hails Ira Khan’s Initiative On Mental Health: 'you Go Girl'

Actor Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently hailed Ira Khan's initiative towards mental health. The model took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram Story, wherein he wrote, "Ira Khan you go girl" and added, "Mental health is very very IMPORTANT friends". Further, Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman urged his fans and followers to swipe up and check out Ira Khan's initiative, Agatsu Foundation.

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend reacts to Ira Khan's initiative on mental health

IMAGE: ROHMAN SHAWL'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

Ira Khan's initiative on mental health

On May 27, Ira Khan shared a video on her Instagram announcing her 'not for profit' company, Agatsu Foundation. As seen in Ira Khan's Instagram video, the actor said, "On my 21st birthday, I got a tattoo. It says, 'if we won't, who will?' It's cheesy and corny, I know but I meant it and I mean it. And today is, I think, my first tangible step at embarking or embracing my tattoo". She further added, "I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you by making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out".

As seen on Agatsu Foundation's official website, Ira Khan's initiative is an NPO (Not for Profit) company. The organisation's purpose is to focus on mental health and well-being in an all-encompassing manner. Agatsu Foundation is a growing collection that has been formed to address the challenges faced as a community of people in the sphere of mental wellbeing and to provide quality mental health support, mind and body awareness programmes, and skill-based training to grow as a society where a balanced existence is more achievable. The company has come up with a variety of resources and tools to start conversations, solve some confusion, and help people reach out when they feel they're ready. According to Agatsu Foundation's official website, "We do this by different means: Expresso, a comprehensive expresso to question, discuss and explore mental well-being; Koodu, to have a one-on-one chat with our trained empathizers when you’re in distress; Nirbha, to find Mental Health Professionals across the country".

IMAGE: ROHMAN SHAWL'S INSTAGRAM

