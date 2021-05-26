Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman Shawl On Celebrity Status: 'Haven't Done Much To Achieve It Yet'

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl recently conducted a Q&A session with fans on Instagran. During the session, Shawl went on to answer many questions asked by netizens. Among the many questions, Rohman was asked by one of his fans, "Do you enjoy being a celebrity, and how does it feel to not be able to walk freely on the roads?”

Rohman Shawl replied saying, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it”. He added, “But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question". Rohman also revealed that he has been approached for acting roles, and while it was never in the plan, he is considering accepting them.

In the same session, Rohman was asked about Sushmita's best qualities. Replying to that he said that Sushmita's best qualities are her 'awareness' and the fact that he thinks that 'she's the best'. Several other users enquired about Rohman Shawl's photo. When one of the users inquired about Rohman's level of excitement for Aarya 2, he responded that he is very excited about Aarya 2. Sushmita Sen is currently working on Aarya 2, which will be available on Disney+Hotstar in the near future. Rohman Shawl made his Amazon Prime debut with the show Hear Me Love Me. He recently appeared as the lead in Papon's Maula music video.

On the occasion of Sushmita Sen's birthday on November 19, 2020, Rohman wrote a lovely note. He shared a photo with Sushmita Sen and wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !!Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh (If I don't say anything, it will feel incomplete; if I do, it will still be incomplete; the world has accepted that you are wonderful. When I got close to you, I realised how amazing you are.).” Take a look at Rohman’s post below.

Image: Rohman Shawl's Instagram

