Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his wifey Charu Asopa Sen on June 16. As wishes were pouring in for the couple, Rajeev took to his Instagram handle and shared wedding pics with Charu. Celebrating his wedding anniversary and wishing the latter on social media, Rajeev Sen said, "Happy 2nd Anniversary my beautiful". Rajeev Sen and actor Charu Asopa Sen got married on June 16, 2019, in Goa at Taj Exotica.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

As seen in Rajeev Sen's Instagram post, he shared two stills from their wedding function. In the first image, the couple is seen posing for a candid pic, looking into each other's eyes. Here, Rajeev and Charu are seen twinning in their outfits. While the former wore a silver kurta pyjama, the latter stunned in a similar design lehenga choli. In the second picture, the couple is seen sporting classic couples pose with Rajeev holding Charu.

Rajeev Sen shares a YouTube video celebrating 2nd wedding anniversary

Rajeev Sen also shared a YouTube video remembering the special day. He took to his Instagram Stories and shared the link to his YouTube video. As seen in Rajeev Sen's YouTube video, the model shared with his fans that on their second wedding anniversary, the couple is not together due to the ongoing pandemic.

He further said that he wanted to spend the special day by sharing some wedding pics with the fans. As seen in Rajeev Sen's YouTube video, he shared a series of wedding pics, featuring the entire Sen and Asopa family. The video also featured Sushmita Sen and her BF Rohman Shawl. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Sen had opted for Christian and Bengali style wedding ceremonies.

Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa Sen also shared an Instagram post celebrating their second wedding anniversary on June 16. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a still from the Bengali wedding ceremony. Here, Rajeev Sen applies vermilion to Charu's forehead. Sharing the picture on social media, Charu said, "happy second wedding anniversary".

