Sushmita Sen and her daughters have a lovable bond that is frequently depicted on social media and whenever they are spotted together in public. As the actor’s elder daughter Renee turned a year older, she penned a beautiful note of gratitude for her mother Sushmita Sen thanking her for all the avalanche of love and blessings she received on her birthday. Take a look at how Renee Sen expressed her love for her mother as she turns 23.

Renee Sen pens heartfelt note for mom Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap with blissful smiles on their faces. In the caption, Renee thanked her mother for all the love and blessings she received on her birthday and added how it meant the world to her. She went on to thank Sushmita Sen for shaping her into the woman she was today and expressed her excitement about turning 23 by stating how it felt amazing. Furthermore, she extended her gratitude to everyone who made her birthday memorable. Take a look at the post ahead-

The caption read, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl PS: 23 feels AMAZING To everyone with who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you. I have the BESTEST extended family Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can't thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi” (sic)

Spoon after Renee Sen posted the note on Instagram, numerous celebrities took to the comments section and wished her a happy birthday. Even Sushmita Sen replied to the note through the comments section by stating ‘I love you my beautiful 23!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Shona!!!’ Renee Sen reacted to the comment by teasing her mother and stating that even she turned 23 on the same day. Take a look at Sushmita Sen and her daughter’s fun banter in the comments section.

Image: Instagram/@reneesen47