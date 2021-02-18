Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen Reveals What She Feels About Khushi Kapoor

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen recently took to her Instagram story to let her fans ask her any questions. While answering questions about her favourite pass time and her relationship status, two of her fans asked her about her views on Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Read further to know what Renee thinks about the star kids.

Renee Sen's views on Sara and Khushi

During the 'Ask Me Anything' session, one of Renee's fans asked her about her thoughts on Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan. To this, Renee answered, "Lots of love and my best wishes to Sara [heart emoji]". After this question, another fan asked her if she likes Khushi Kapoor. Renee answered, "Yes I do [smiling emoji]". Check out Renee Sen's Instagram stories where she answered the question.

(Images' credit: Renee Sen's Instagram story)

Apart from her views on star kids, she also answered various questions about her career and her role in the movie Suttabaazi. In the short film, she played the role of a 19-year old social media star who was addicted to smoking. Throughout the lockdown, she tries to hide her addiction from her family. The story revolves around the ups and downs she has to face while living with her family all the time.

So when one of the fans asked her a question about her role in the movie and how did she manage to play it because she is not a smoker in real life. Renee replied, "The smoking part was very difficult, my lung felt uncomfortable". Check it out.

(Image credit: Renee Sen's Instagram story)

Some fans asked her about her favourite singer, to which she replied that there are way too many but her favourite is Adele. They even asked her questions about her favourite Indian food. Renee said that she likes Chicken Biryani and Butter Chicken. Being the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, Renee gets the perk of hailing from a filmy background. Sushmita is currently dating Rohman Shawl. Renee often shares pictures of her family on her social media. Check it out.

