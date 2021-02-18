Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen's 'ask Me Anything' Session On Instagram

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen often engages with her followers on Instagram. She recently asked her followers to ask her anything on her Instagram story. She made sure she replied to some of their questions. Read further to know more about Renee Sen as she answers questions about her favourite things.

Renee Sen conducts an ask me anything round on her Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's 21-year-old daughter Renee recently made her debut in a short film Suttebaazi. She conducted an 'ask me anything' round on her Instagram. Renee was asked what her name meant. She mentioned that the meaning of her name was 'rebirth'. She was also asked who inspires her the most. She shared that people who are self-made inspire her the most as she believes that people should know how to stand on their own feet.

Renee also spoke about her favourite pastime. She shared that she loved listening to music in her free time. She loves watching films and reading books occasionally. When asked about what she enjoys the most she mentioned that she loves acting, singing, dancing and travelling the most. She also shared that she likes many singers but her favourite singer is Adelle. When asked about her favourite South Indian actor, Renee mentioned that she hasn't watched much of South Indian films and will have to start watching them to answer this question. Take a look at Renee Sen's Instagram story here.

Renee was asked if she can cook and what she loves eating the most. She mentioned that she does know how to cook and loves eating Butter Chicken and Chicken Biryani. She shared that her favourite film is Scent of Woman starring Al Pacino and Chris O'Donnell, with James Rebhorn, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Gabrielle Anwar. She also enjoys watching Love story released in 1970. When asked about what she loves the most about her career, Renee wrote that she gets the opportunity to bring stories and characters to life and she loves that part of her career. Take a look at Renee Sen's photos talking about her career and favourite food.

Renee was also asked what keeps her motivated to work hard when things aren't going well. Renee said, "I believe if something doesn't work out then there is something better waiting so that's what keeps me going." She also mentioned how she manages herself through her mental breakdown. She said that she first recognises the problem and then instead of focusing on it she tries to find the solution to it. Here are Renee Sen's photos talking about her motivation.

