Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen's Debut Film To Premiere At Bandra Film Fest

Renee Sen, Sushmita Sen's daughter, who earned her film debut in Kabeer Khurana's short movie Suttabaazi in January 2021, is overjoyed to see her movie get so much attention. On June 2nd, 2021, the movie will be aired on the Bandra Film Festivals Youtube Channel. The 14-minute short film will be screened in the 'Quirky' section. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, a 19-year-old social media celebrity is confined at home with online lessons and demanding parents. Diya's (Renee's) recently acquired hobby of smoking on the side provides the only reprieve. The movie also features Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra, in addition to Renee Sen.

Talking about her debut film, Renee said, "I am so happy with all the love this poignant short film has received. We shot this during the last lockdown, I am glad to see so many platforms acknowledging our hard work and showcasing the film. Bandra Film Festival is said to have a good lineup of films and I feel humbled to be a part of this film festival. Suttabaazi will always be special to me, I enjoyed every bit of playing Diya. The film has taught me a lot, both at personal and professional levels. No matter what the situation is – whether it’s a good day or there are mess-ups on the set -- I have to be able to give the perfect shot, it has made me a lot more goal-oriented. Working on this film has been very fulfilling. I am very happy it happened."

Aside from Suttabaazi, the June 2nd lineup features two more fantastic movies. A Decent Arrangement modern gem of humorous drama featuring Shabana Azmi, Adhir Bhat, Diksha Basu, Navneet Nishan, and Adam Laupus, directed by Sarovar Banka, and Fried Fish, Chicken Soup, And A Premiere Show, an unusual film - directed by Mamta Murthy and based in Manipur, a conflict zone on the distant India-Burma frontier, this film travels through a century to give a portrayal of a cinema and its people. The films are available on BFF’s Youtube channels for all to partake in and enjoy.

