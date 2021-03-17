Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Shares Advice On How One Should Deal With Trolls

On March 16, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen took to Instagram to share a motivational quote. Her post spoke about how one should deal with trolls in today's world. She did the same by sharing a long quote by famous artist and activist, Scott Stabile. The quote said that someone else's opinion about you is not your problem.

Taking to Instagram stories, Renee shared a quote that read, “Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren't your problem. You stay kind, committed to love and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don't you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of truth. Just keep on shining like you do."

Earlier, Renee shared another quote on her feed. The quote read, “Because what is written to be yours is already yours.” She captioned her post simply with a white heart emoji. Take a look at Renee Sen's Instagram post below.

More about Renee Sen

Renee was adopted by Sushmita Sen in the year 2000. Sushmita adopted a second girl, Alisah, in 2010. Renee is quite active on social media and treats her fans with her posts regularly. She also shares BTS pictures of the projects that she is working on. She made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi.

Suttabaazi is directed by Kabeer Khurana. It is a family drama film. The movie is produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta. Renee played the role of Diya, a 19-year-old girl who is navigating lockdown life with her nagging parents and trying to find opportunities to smoke secretly. Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria played the roles of her parents. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3 out of 10.

More about Sushmita Sen

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the 2020 drama series Aarya. The show is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series. It has been filmed across Mumbai, Jaipur, Udaipur and Palgadh. The show revolves around Aarya, an independent woman who joins the mafia gang to seek revenge on her husband's murder and to protect her family. The IMDb rating of Aarya is 7.8 out of 10. Sushmita is currently busy filming for the show's second season.

