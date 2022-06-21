World Music Day is an annual celebration that takes place on 21 June, every year. While the entire world is celebrating this special occasion, many artists from the Bollywood fraternity are joining the bandwagon, therefore wishing their fans on special day.

On the occasion, Sushmita Sen shared a heartfelt video featuring her daughter Renee's rendition of Gangubai Kathiawadi's song Jab Saiyaan.

Sushmita Sen marks World Music Day with daughter Renee

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, actor Sushmita Sen posted a melodious song, Jab Saiyaan, from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though the original song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Renee has lent her voice for the Reels version. Sharing the clip, Sen wrote, "Our world needs music! And I love this voice!!! #Sharing @reneesen47 #humming #unplugged #allheart So proud Shona!!! HAPPY WORLD MUSIC DAY!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Meanwhile, Sen's daughter Renee also shared the same video on her Instagram account and opened up about how singing has always been personal to her. She wrote, "Singing has always been personal to me… It’s my way of expressing myself and I am so grateful to my Maa @sushmitasen47, my Gurujis, my family and my closest friends for always encouraging me to become a better singer. Here’s me letting you all into my musical world."

Sushmita Sen on the professional front

Sen has entertained audiences all these years with films like Zor, Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, and Zindaggi Rocks among others. Sen was recently seen in the web series Aarya 2, where she essayed the role of a working woman, who takes on the underworld goons after the demise of her drug dealer husband. While the first and the second season of the popular web series won praise and accolades and now, the third season is all set to go on floors.

The third season of Aarya will also see her reprising the titular role. The show features the former Miss Universe playing the role of a fearless woman who is ready to go to any extent to protect her family.

Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram