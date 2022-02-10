Sushmita Sen's Ex-beau Rohman Shawl Dismisses Being Part Of Reality Show 'Lock Upp'

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl took to his verified Instagram handle and dismissed the news of being part of a web reality show named Lock Upp. The show was launched at a grand event that took place last week. The show will reportedly have 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow host Kangana's orders who will also act as a jailer.

Rohman Shawl denies being part of Lock Upp

Taking to his IG Story, Rohman simply reposted the screengrab of the news and humbly denied it. He wrote, "Not true. Wish them luck for the show" with a bunch of lovely emoticons.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl announced their separation as the Aarya actor took to her social media handle and announced her break-up with Rohman on Thursday and their fans' are all heartbroken. On the work front, Shawl has revealed that he will soon be seen on the big screen, and fans await more details about his project.

More about Lock Upp contestants

Actor Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. The Thalaivii actor shared a new poster of Lock Upp and also announced that the teaser of the show will be released on Friday. As per a report by Bollywood Life, actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill is confirmed to be one of the contestants on the show. Gill first rose to fame through her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she was the second runner up of the show. The media outlet also reported that celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, and Chetan Bhagat were also expected to be a part of the show.

In the poster, Kangana looked glamorous look as she can be seen donning a golden coloured pantsuit with a pair of handcuffs in her hand. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor."

