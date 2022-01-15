Sushmita Sen's Ex-bf Rohman Shawl Confirms Acting Debut, Shares Details In AMA Session

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were recently in the news after they announced they had parted ways. The duo shared several glimpses into their life together on social media and received heaps of love from fans and followers. Shawl has now revealed that he will soon be seen on the big screen, and fans await more details about his project.

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl to make acting debut

Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram account on Friday and decided to engage with his fans through an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session online. One of his fans wrote, "‘can’t wait to see you on screen" and the actor replied to them revealing that he will soon be making his acting debut in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that he worked on a project before he contracted COVID and that it was in the post-production stage. He replied, "So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings"

Shawl was also asked about his health, now that he has recovered from COVID and mentioned that he still feels 'very weak' and is 'taking it slow' when it comes to working out. He wrote, "I am still very weak & tired!! So I am taking it slow!! No exercises, a little bit of stretching & lot of Vit C!!! It's very important not to exert yourself."

In an online session in May last year, Rohman Shawl was asked if he enjoyed being a celebrity, to which he penned down that he believes he had not 'done much to achieve that status'. He wrote, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it. But the day I earn my own, I will definitely answer this question."

Sushmita Sen broke the news of the break up with Shawl as she posted a picture of the duo on her Instagram account. She mentioned that they would continue to be friends and that the relationship was 'long over'. The caption read, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️"

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47, @rohmanshawl