On July 14, controversial former IPL chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media space and announced that he and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. The news took the internet by storm with netizens assuming that they both got married in an intimate ceremony. Minutes after uploading pictures with his 'better half' on Instagram, Modi headed to his Twitter handle and clarified that they both are just 'dating' and not married.

Prior to this, the Aarya star was dating actor-model Rohman Shawl, but in December 2021, the duo called it quits, stating that they will continue being friends. Now, on July 15, Sen's ex-beau reacted to the development and here's what the 30-year-old said.

Rohman Shawl reacts post-Lalit Modi announces relationship with Sushmita Sen

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Rohman Shawl reacted to the new development in Sushmita Sen's life, stating that love is beautiful and if she has chosen someone then he is worth it.

He said, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

On December 23, 2021, the former Miss Universe headed to the photo-blogging site as she announced that she had parted ways with Rohman Shawl after dating him for over three years. Sharing a picture with the model, she stated that they both began as friends and will continue their friendship. She captioned her post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!"

Lalit Modi shares pics with Sushmita Sen

Taking to his Instagram handle, Lalit Modi shared some pictures from his Maldives vacation with his 'partner in crime' Sushmita Sen. He wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Image: Instagram/@rohmanshawl/@lalitkmodi