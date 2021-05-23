Sushmita Sen's Father Has 'special' Message On Actor's Miss Universe Win Anniversary

Sushmita Sen’s acting chops had made headlines for Aarya last year, but her accomplishment of being the first Miss Universe from India might always supersede her other achievements. The landmark moment completed 27 years ago recently and the Miss Universe-turned-actor penned a heartwarming note to remember the milestone. While her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl had penned a sweet note, her father had an interesting observation of the day of the milestone, pointing out the numerous 21s associated with it.

Sushmita Sen shares father’s message on Miss Universe victory day

Sushmita recently took to her Instagram stories to share the message from her father, Shubeer Sen, a retired Indian Air Force officer. The message read ‘wishing you a very special day of our life’. Apart from the day being an opportunity to recall the victory in Manila, Philippines, there was a message that went viral on May 21, 2021, being all about 21s, the date 21, and being the 21st week of the 21st year of the 21st century.

The Main Hoon Na star wrote that it was the message from her ‘daddy’ and called it ‘special.’

Sharing one of the photos from her appearance, Sushmita had a message for her motherland, congratulating her for the 27th anniversary of India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe. She shared that it not only changed the life of an 18-year-old, but also made ‘history’.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old’s comeback in Aarya last year had reminded fans of her potential as an actor, making them request for more projects from her. Sushmita also won numerous awards for her performance. She is now gearing up for the second season of the series.

Another highlight recently was the actor winning the Champion of Change National Award For Social Welfare & Women Empowerment.

