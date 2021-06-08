Sushmita Sen's Godchild Aaliyah Turns 18; Actor Says 'can't Believe How Time Has Flown'

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, on Tuesday, took to her verified social media to share a couple of photos of her Godchild Aaliyah to wish her on her 18th birthday. Interestingly, in the photos, Aaliyah Sen can be seen posing with an ear-to-ear smile while looking at the camera. While the first two pictures were identical, the third picture is a collage, featuring young Aaliyah. While extending virtual wishes to Aaliyah, her Godmother wrote a brief caption, which read, "Happyyyyy 18th Birthday you stunner / Can’t believe how time has flown!!! Here’s wishing You every happiness always, may you continue to grow from strength to strength and embrace love, like only you can!! we are so proud of you…love you infinity Birthday Girl!!".

Sushmita Sen celebrates Godchild Aaliyah's 18th birthday

In no time, the multiple-picture post managed to garner over 65k double-taps and is still counting. Many of her 5.8MN followers flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Aaliyah. The birthday girl was also quick to extend her gratitude as she wrote, "Baa i love you a lottttt / thank you for making my birthday so special".

A peek into Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Interestingly, the Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya actor does not leave any opportunity to shower love on her adopted daughters, Renee and Alishah, and her Godchildren Aaliyah and Amadeus. In August 2020, when her Godson Amadeus had turned one, Sen had shared a couple of pictures and penned a note, which read, "What a life affirming smile you have!!! 1 year old big boy...we love you sooooo much". She had further added, "Congratulations mamma Shreejaya & papa Chaitanya / Party time".

The 45-year-old actor, who was crowned Miss Universe at the age of 18, began her acting career in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. On the professional front, she was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's original web series Aarya, which also marked her digital debut. The nine-episode series' ensemble star cast also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar. In February 2021, the actor had confirmed the second season of the crime-thriller series.

