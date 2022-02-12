Sushmita Sen's Saturday Night Special Includes Singing With Her Daughter; Watch

Sushmita Sen remains quite active on her Instagram handle. The actor often gives glimpses of her life to her fans with social media posts. Apart from that, Sen loves kids and she has already adopted two kids named Renee and Alisah Sen. The Aarya 2 actor often shares glimpses of her daughters and this time, Sushmita has dropped an adorable video with her younger daughter Alisah.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sushmita shared a video in which she herself and her daughter Alisah could be seen singing the song, Monkeyland. She captioned the post, "For kids of ALL ages!! #saturdaynightspecial come on…lots of ‘feeling low’ DM’s in my inbox…time to sing along!!" She further added, "Sometimes all you need is the #monkeyland song!!. I love you guys!! #smile Alisah & #yourstruly #duggadugga".

Fans have been showering praises on the actor's post and this can be proved from the comment section. A fan wrote, "Thank you so much to you and this cute munchkin for bringing a biiiiiiiig smile on my face and for making my heart bloom with joy with this monkey land song". Another fan said that Sen is their inspiration. She wrote, "Sush mam, you make us smile daily, You sing for us, What more can we ask for we love you mam Happy Valentines Day to you Renee and Alisah".

Sushmita enjoys cardio session with Alisah and Renee

Taking to her Instagram on January 9, the 46-year-old actor shared a video of her enjoying a cardio session with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The video showed the trio laughing and matching each others' steps enthusiastically. In the caption, the actor expressed the joy of doing cardio when they do not feel like working out. She wrote, "Don’t feel like working out? No problem, let’s dance! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!"

Sushmita Sen on work front

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. She plays the role of a 'working woman', amid the twists and turns associated with her equation with the drug mafia, which she had joined following the death of her husband. The series, created by Ram Madhvani, had released on December 10, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47