Sussanne Khan Cheers For Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad; See Her Reaction

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured romance with actor-musician Saba Azad has become one of the major talks of the town in the recent past. Fuelling the rumour mills, the duo recently attended a Bollywood party together and photos from the event went viral on the internet. Now, it appears that Saba Azad has developed an amicable bond with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Their latest social media banter has created quite a buzz on Instagram.

Sussanne Khan cheers for Saba Azad

It so happened that Saba Azad recently posted a quirky boomerang video of herself on the photo-sharing application. The short clip sees Saba slaying in a brown dress as she poses for the camera. While sharing the video, she wrote, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts".

As soon as the clip caught the attention of Sussanne Khan, she couldn't control herself from heaping praises on the musician. Taking to the comment section, Khan replied, "woww Sabooo" before adding a slew of fire emoticons to complete her reaction. Take a look at it below:

This comes just days after Saba Azad joined Hrithik Roshan to attend one of his cousin's birthday bash. The entire Roshan family assembled recently to celebrate the birthday of Eshaan Roshan, who is the son of Rakesh Roshan's brother. The elite family enjoyed a feast together with delicious delicacies served on the platter.

After the celebration, Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of the family get-together. In the photo shared by him, Saba Azad joined Hrithik as she smilingly posed alongside the Roshan khandaan. While sharing the photo online, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration". Take a look:

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan filed for divorce in December 2013, which was finalised in November 2014. The couple has always maintained that they parted ways amicably. The duo has two kids, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Now, it appears that the ex-couple has moved on in their lives. While Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan's close bond with actor Arslan Goni has also hit the headlines several times.

